ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ARC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 994,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.