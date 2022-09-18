Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Benchmark

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

