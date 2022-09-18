ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,003,466 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,466 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience makes up about 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 11.14% of Twist Bioscience worth $213,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST opened at $37.58 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $518,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.