ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 120,458 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,458 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Schrödinger worth $76,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

SDGR stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Stories

