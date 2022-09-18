ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,097 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.84% of Velo3D worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLD opened at $4.61 on Friday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $852.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.65.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

