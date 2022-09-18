ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 8.78% of Accolade worth $40,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Accolade by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Accolade by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $890.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,731 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

