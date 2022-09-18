ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 580,151 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,359,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,151 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.56% of Vuzix worth $47,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,123,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 42.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Stock Performance

VUZI stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 384.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.