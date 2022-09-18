ARK Investment Management LLC Has $19.95 Million Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 552,817 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Compugen worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGEN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Compugen Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CGEN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

