ARK Investment Management LLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,120 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Printing ETF were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period.

Get 3D Printing ETF alerts:

3D Printing ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of 3D Printing ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The 3D Printing ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.