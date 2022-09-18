ARK Investment Management LLC Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,275 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $239.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.