ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,824,417 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up about 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.92% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $269,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4,326.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,687,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

