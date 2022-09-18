ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 342,974 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $118,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $12.13 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

