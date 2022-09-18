ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 950 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on ASOS in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,049.62 ($24.77).

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 632 ($7.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company has a market cap of £631.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,179.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 878.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.33.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

