ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 730 at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,098.89.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOMY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. ASOS has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

