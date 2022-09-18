Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.78

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.63. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 90,953 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

