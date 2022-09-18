Atlantic Securities Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $130.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,903 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

