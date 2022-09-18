Aurox (URUS) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Aurox (URUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $253,698.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for about $17.32 or 0.00086617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

