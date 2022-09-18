Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.85.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Avantor has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.