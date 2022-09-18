Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 444 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.24. 1,520,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,313. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

