Avondale Wealth Management Sells 1,078 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.45.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

