B. Riley Boosts Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $19.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEGH. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

LEGH opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

