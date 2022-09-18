B. Riley Boosts Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target to $19.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEGH. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 3.9 %
LEGH opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.