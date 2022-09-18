Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 212,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,079. The company has a market capitalization of $543.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

