Bank of America Initiates Coverage on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELF. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.22.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.5 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,746 shares of company stock worth $19,538,088. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.