Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

