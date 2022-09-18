Barclays Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $82.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.