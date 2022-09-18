Barclays Increases Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Price Target to GBX 740

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Smart Metering Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 813 ($9.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 902.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 846.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 968 ($11.70). The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27,100.00.

Smart Metering Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 875.00%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

