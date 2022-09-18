Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 641,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:B traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 1,223,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

