Base Protocol (BASE) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $430,142.86 and $13,242.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

