Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,779,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 3,151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTEGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.94. 515,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.21. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baytex Energy

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

