Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells $229,200.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.47 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

