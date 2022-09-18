Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells $229,200.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.47 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
Recommended Stories
