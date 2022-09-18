Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Currys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Currys Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Currys has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.90.
Currys Company Profile
Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.
