Berenberg Bank Cuts Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 620

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 568.80 ($6.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,015.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 622.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 677.57. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91).

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Insiders acquired 8,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,095 over the last three months.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

See Also

