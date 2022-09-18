Berenberg Bank Trims Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Target Price to GBX 300

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

CAML opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.75) on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.50 ($3.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £400.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33.

Central Asia Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Stories

