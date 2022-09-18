Berenberg Bank Trims Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Target Price to GBX 910

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551.50 ($18.75).

TPK stock opened at GBX 826.40 ($9.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 795 ($9.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,770.50 ($21.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 918.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 765.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

