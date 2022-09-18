Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berkshire Grey by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

