Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,215 ($14.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 316.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,337.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,365.28. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,168 ($14.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

