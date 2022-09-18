Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.45.

BILL stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 168.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 57,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $8,650,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

