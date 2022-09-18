BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 439,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Price Performance

About BioLineRx

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.54 on Friday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

