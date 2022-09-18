Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 567,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOTW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

