BitTube (TUBE) Price Down 40.3% Over Last Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $137,920.57 and $284.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000407 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,225,541 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

