BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.98. The company had a trading volume of 273,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,678. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.96 and a twelve month high of 28.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.32.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.