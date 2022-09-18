Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 121,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. 5,800,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

