Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Blue Apron Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 4,379,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,878,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $182.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

