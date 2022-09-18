bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 19.9% in August

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

bluebird bio Stock Down 10.6 %

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,963,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading

