BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.00. 8,898,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

