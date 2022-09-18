BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 53 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $626.74. 2,693,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $670.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

