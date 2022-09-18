BMS Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB remained flat at $45.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,653,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,735. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.