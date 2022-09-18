BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,640,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

