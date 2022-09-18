BMS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,849 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.