BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $91.64. 317,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 over the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

